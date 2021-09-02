TULSA - The River Spirit Casino has announced several concerts and events will take place in September and October.
Tanya Tucker will perform on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.; Earth Wind and Fire will perform on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.; Sheryl Crow will perform on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.; Santana will perform on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.; REO Speedwagon will perform on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.; Dwight Yoakam will perform on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.; Midland will perform on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.; and Penn & Teller will perform on Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at https://tickets.riverspirittulsa.com. Attendees must be 21 or older.
