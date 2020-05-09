Riverboat sightseeing cruises return to Grand Lake

GROVE, Oklahoma -- For decades, a riverboat cruise on the Grand Lake O' the Cherokees has been an annual tradition for residents and visitors alike. The tradition continues this year beginning on Friday, May 22, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Continuing throughout the season, visitors can experience the thrill and nostalgia of a riverboat cruise aboard the Grand Lake Queen, formerly known as the Cherokee Queen.
On the cruise, visitors will enjoy a 1.5 hour sightseeing cruise on Oklahoma's only riverboat and see many interesting points of interest - to include flora and fauna - on this historic attraction. Drinks and snacks are also available onboard.
Additionally, the Grand Lake Queen is going to great lengths to ensure that guests are safe and can enjoy these popular cruises in a healthy environment. Measures being taken include limiting the number of guests on each cruise, a thorough disinfecting between each cruise, and observing all social distancing protocols.
"We are so excited to about the return of riverboat cruises to Grove and Grand Lake for the 2020 season," said Larry Steckline, owner of the riverboat. "These cruises are extremely popular and offer a fun, unique way to experience the beauty of Grand Lake. We are going to great lengths to provide cruises that are both fun and protect the health of our guests and staff. We want our guests to treasure their memories of the Grand Lake Queen and return for many seasons to come."
The cruises will take place each Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the season. Special times and dates for cruises will also be available on holiday weekends, including the popular Monkey Island Fireworks Cruise on Friday, July 3. To see the cruise schedule or to purchase tickets online, go to GrandLakeQueen.com.
For more information on the Grand Lake Queen or other vacation fun in Grove and Grand Lake, contact the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-786-9079 or go to the Chamber's website, GroveOK.org.
