Roberto Tapia, Larry Hernandez to perform at River Spirit Casino Resort

TULSA – Roberto Tapia, a chart-topping singer, multi-instrumentalist, and arranger of regional Mexican music, will perform at River Spirit Casino on Saturday, Aug. 20. Tickets go on sale June 10 at 8 p.m.
With a mellifluous tenor voice, his many narcocorridos have won him fame and fortune across Latin America, and in the 2010’s, mariachis.
In 2001, Tapia worked in a touring trio called Los Trillizos with Gerardo Ortiz and Espinoza Paz. He also began assembling musicians for his debut album. Mixing touches of hip-hop and electronica with his norteños, it appeared on Sony in August 2002. Tapia became well-known for his 2009 offering El Niño de la Tuna (which detailed the life of drug trafficker El Chapo Guzman), but his chart success is best defined by the eight Top 10 albums he released between 2010 and 2015, including El Muchacho and Mi Niña.
In addition to arranging his own songs, he has also worked with Enrique Iglesias, Romeo Santos, and Paulina Rubio. His 2017 album, Esto Es Sólo el Comienzo, was critically acclaimed for its meld of uptempo banda anthems and soulful norteño ballads.
