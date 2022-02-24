TULSA – Tesla, the legendary band known for its bluesy, soulful sound with 1970s rock ‘n’ roll roots, is on the road and headed to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on June 29 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Feb. 25.
Tesla’s legacy is alive and well as they continue to record and sell out venues all over the world. Kickstarting in Sacramento, California, in 1984, Tesla made a name for themselves with a blizzard of industry showcase gigs before scoring a record deal with Geffen. Their 1986 debut album, “Mechanical Resonance,” would eventually go platinum, sit comfortably in the Top 40 and produce hard rock hits like “Modern Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.” “The Great Radio Controversy” in 1989 brought in a new legion of fans, thanks to singles like “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)” and “Love Song.” This helped push the album into the Top 20 and double-platinum sales figures and allowed the band to earn full headlining status.
In 1990, Tesla helped reshape the face of modern hard rock music by stripping down to the “Five Man Acoustical Jam,” a loose, informal collection of their biggest hits peppered with rock ‘n’ roll classics by the Beatles, Rolling Stones and others. The project inspired other major bands to perform similar acoustic storytelling shows. It also produced their biggest hit single, a cover of Five Man Electrical Band’s “Signs.” The band went on to release another platinum album, “Psychotic Supper,” in 1991 and continued to headline arena tours worldwide as they released “Bust a Nut” in 1994.
Today, Tesla continues to release new original music, live sets and more. The year 2020 marked the 30th anniversary of “Five Man Acoustical Jam,” which allowed the band to heavily feature tracks on tour.
For more information on Tesla, visit http://www.teslatheband.com.
