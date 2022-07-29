TULSA - Tickets went on sale Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. for the Horton Records Ninth Annual Rock 'n' Folk 'n' Chili Cook-off Sat. Nov. 5, at Tulsa's historic Cain's Ballroom, Brian Horton, president of the local nonprofit record label, announced.
The evening includes a special tribute to J.J. Cale, highlighting the city's diverse musical talent with artists like Chris Combs, Sarah Frick, Mike Dee, and Paul Benjaman backed by an all-star Tulsa band. Additional performances from The Bobby Lees, Casii Stephan & the Midnight Sun, Jared Tyler, Desi & Cody and Grazzhopper, round out the night. This all ages, family-friendly event features chili samples from Tulsa area restaurants and food trucks, door prizes, live art, raffles, and silent auctions.
"We love the way this event has become an annual tradition for many. Our focus is: musicians first, community always, and the Chili Cook-Off embodies that. This year's lineup is a great one. In addition to showcasing so many outstanding Oklahoma musicians, we get to honor Tulsa's music history and one of our trailblazers with our Tribute to JJ Cale," said Horton.
Donations of nonperishable food and coats will be collected at the door for those in need. Those who choose to donate will receive discounted admission to the event. All tickets include all-you-can-sample chili from Tulsa area restaurants and food trucks while supplies last.
Horton Records, a volunteer-based, nonprofit 501(c)(3) Tulsa music organization, was a 2022 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence Awards finalist in the "Arts and Humanities" category. The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits' ONE Awards honor 21 nonprofits throughout the state for superior leadership and exceptional service to their constituents and communities. This October, Horton Records will release Anvdvnelisgi, pronounced "Ah Nuh Duh Nay Lees Gi" - or "Performers," groundbreaking contemporary album of original music performed entirely in the Cherokee language. Produced by Jeremy Charles, the album is supported by the Zarrow Family Foundations' Commemoration Fund.
Doors will open and music will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Cain's Ballroom at 423 N. Main.
General admission is $15 in advance, or $20 the day of the show with kids who are 12 years old and under entering for free. A limited number of Mezzanine tickets are available for $25. A limited number of reserved tables of four are available for individuals for $150 plus fees.
For information, go to https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6776774/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.