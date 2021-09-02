PRYOR – Rocklahoma band performance times have been announced, which will take place on Friday Sept. 3; Saturday Sept. 4; and Sunday, Sept. 5, at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, just outside of Tulsa.
Previously taking place over Memorial Day Weekend, Rocklahoma will celebrate America's biggest Labor Day Weekend Party in 2021. Now in its 15th year, the three-day camping festival features some of today’s top rock artists, including Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, and many more.
The Rocklahoma weekend kicks off with the Roadhouse Pre-party starting in the evening on Thursday, Sept. 2. Band performance times for Rocklahoma are as follows (subject to change).
Thursday, Sept. 2
Deb Concerts Stage: 10:50 p.m., Stephen Pearcy The Voice Of Ratt; 9:20 p.m., The Iron Maidens; 8:05 p.m., Dead Metal Society; 7 p.m., Devium IV.
Friday, Sept. 3
Freedom Stage: 10:45 p.m., Rob Zombie; 8:45 p.m., Chevelle; 6:55 p.m., Sevendust; 5:40 p.m., Candlebox; 4:30 p.m., Ayron Jones; 3:30 p.m., From Ashes To New.
Renegade Stage: 9:55 p.m., Grandson; 8:05 p.m., Tremonti; 6:20 p.m., Austin Meade; 4 p.m., Diamante; 3 p.m., Plush.
Deb Concerts Stage: 5 p.m., Liliac; 2:20 p.m., Color Of Chaos; 1:30 p.m., Travis Bond & The Rebel Souls; 12:40 p.m., Outlaw Devils; 11:50 a.m., Love Sick Radio; 11 a.m., Straight Six.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Freedom Stage: 10:45 p.m., Slipknot; 8:45 p.m., Anthrax; 6:55 p.m., Pop Evil; 5:40 p.m., Badflower; 4:30 p.m., Bones UK; 3:30 p.m., Butcher Babies
Renegade Stage: 9:55 p.m., Falling in Reverse; 8:05 p.m., Jelly Roll; 6:20 p.m., Zero 9:36; 4 p.m., All Good Things; 3 p.m., School Of Rock.
Deb Concerts Stage: 5 p.m., John 5 And The Creatures; 2:20 p.m., Rocket Science; 1:30 p.m., Fist Of Rage; 12:40 p.m., 90LB Wrench; 11:50 a.m., Mind Of Fury; 11 a.m., The Rumours.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Freedom Stage: 8:45 p.m., Halestorm; 6:55 p.m., Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals; 5:40 p.m., Motionless In White; 4:30 p.m., Steel Panther; 3:30 p.m., Stellar Ascent.
Renegade Stage: 9:55 p.m., The Hu; 8:05 p.m., Andrew W.K.; 6:20 p.m., Knocked Loose; 4 p.m., Cory Marks; 3 p.m., Jeris Johnson.
Deb Concerts Stage: 5 p.m., Puddle Of Mudd; 2:20 p.m., Budderside; 1:30 p.m., Paralandra; 12:40 p.m., Severmind; 11:50 a.m., Jessikill; 11 a.m., Chaotic Resemblance.
A three-day pass is required to attend the Roadhouse Pre-Party on Sept. 2. Doors for The Roadhouse open at 11 a.m. daily and the Rocklahoma festival grounds open at 2 p.m. on Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
Rocklahoma is just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas and much more.
For more information on Rocklahoma, visit: www.Rocklahoma.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.