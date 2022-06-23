PRYOR — This Labor Day weekend, get ready to rock with Rocklahoma, a prominent music festival brings thousands of music fans to the Pryor area each year.
Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting volunteer applications for the three-day event. Rocklahoma will be held on Sept. 2-4, roughly 4 miles north of Pryor on Highway 69 at 1421 W. 450 Road.
Voluntary positions include greeting, armband distributing, assisting with check-in, and overseeing the VIP and sponsor tents by cleaning tables, picking up trash, and many other positions.
In exchange for working on shift, each volunteer will receive a general admission wristband for the day worked, a t-shirt, and a parking pass. Volunteers are welcome to sign up for one, two, or all three days. However, if a volunteer signs up for more than one day the volunteer must work at least one closing shift.
This year’s amazing festival will be headlined by Korn, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, and over 50 other bands including Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, and Three Days Grace.
To apply, fill out the volunteer application found at https://www.pryorchamber.com/rocklahoma.html. For more information, call 918-825-0157.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.