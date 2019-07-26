OOLOGAH - On Saturday, Aug. 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., aviation enthusiasts will mark 84 years since Will Rogers and Wiley Post died in an Alaska plane crash. To honor their memory, pilots of small planes will land on a 2,000-foot grass strip at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, 9501 E. 380 Road, adjacent to the house where Rogers was born in 1879.
The fly-in gives the public an up-close look at vintage and late-model small aircraft. Pilots come from a four-state area to showcase their planes and renew friendships. There will also be special activities for children, storytelling, a car and motorcycle show, food trucks, and tours of the birthplace and the Amish-built barn. Admission is free, and parking is available.
The Will Rogers Memorial Museum and the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch are divisions of the Oklahoma Historical Society. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
