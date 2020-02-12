BROKEN ARROW – The Museum Broken Arrow announced that it will host the next Let’s Talk About It, Oklahoma book series: Get Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.
Held at The Museum Broken Arrow, these events are free and begin at 6:30 p.m. In addition, books for the next read will be provided for all registered participants, but must be returned each month.
The schedule, including presenters, is: March 12, Kurt Lively, "Mother Road" by Dorothy Garlock; April 9, Andrew Vassar, "Route 66 Remembered" by Michael Karl Witzel; and May 14, Russell Lawson, "West on 66" by James H. Cobb.
Let’s Talk About It, Oklahoma events are limited to the first 30 participants. Individuals interested in attending the series can pick up their literary selections at The Museum Broken Arrow.
These events are made possible by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities with funding from the Inasmuch Foundation and the Kirkpatrick Family Fund.
“We are so thankful to have the grant opportunity through Oklahoma Humanities again this season. These book discussions are always informative and create a fun and expressive learning environment for all who attend. We look forward to welcoming our scholars and learning more about the books in this series,” said Executive Director Julie Brown.
The Museum Broken Arrow is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in historic downtown Broken Arrow. In addition to showcasing local history, the Museum also offers events, educational opportunities and facility rental. The Museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursday, 4-8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, call 918-258-2616 or visit BrokenArrowMuseum.org.
