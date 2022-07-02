CATOOSA - The Route 66 Native Arts Alliance will be holding an upcoming gala and festival July 8-9, in Catoosa. The gala on July 8, will feature a Native American fashion show, with both traditional and contemporary designs. The $5,000 Art Purchase Award winner will be announced. The gala will be held from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Bella Donna Event Center located 2 miles north of the Hard Rock Resort.
The festival will start on Saturday, July 9, at the Vault Gallery located at 1801 Highway 66, Catoosa. This will be an indoor/outdoor event with artists, food trucks, music, and art competitions. The festival is free and open to the public. The hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Participating artists include: Ron Mitchell, Dan Corley, Steven Mashburn, Steven Morales, Crystal Hanna, Clancy Gray, Risi Thelander, Jerry Bob Henry, Traci Rabbit, Nelson Garcia, Jon Tiger, Gwen Coleman Lester, R.E. Stinson, Debra Kurth, Anita Caldwell Jackson, and others.
For more information, call 918-277-2278.
