CATOOSA – The Route 66 Native Arts Alliance is hosting an art event titled, “Warrior Healing Through Art” showcasing veterans who are Native artists. This event will be held at the Vault Gallery at 1801 Highway 66 in Catoosa on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Pawnee artist, John Knife Chief, a veteran, traditional bow maker, and dancer will kick off the 10 a.m. opening ceremony that will include remarks by Cherokee Council member Danny Callison.
Officers who will be honored for their service to the community include Betsy Swimmer, president; Crystal Hanna, vice president; Gwen Coleman Lester, secretary; Angie McAfee, treasurer; and Jerry Bob Henry, parliamentarian.
Special recognition will also be given to Gwen Coleman Lester for artwork depicting the Choctaw Code Talkers; Jennifer McAffrey Thiessen, a Cherokee artist, a veteran, and member of the Cherokee Color Guard; and to Jerry Bob Henry, a Choctaw artist, and veteran, who will be demonstrating spray and pour painting.
Also participating are Cherokee artists and veterans, including jeweler Steven Morales and painter Ron Mitchell. Other Cherokee artists include Eva Cantrell with textiles and baskets; Debby Kurth as a quilt maker; bead artist Tana Twist; and Bo Jackson creating miniature stickballs. Kenny Brown, a veteran of Delaware Indian descent, will be painting on skulls.
This event will include live music, food, and cultural events and is free and open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
