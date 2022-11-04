Roxy set to show 'Thor-Love and Thunder' this weekend

Muskogee's Historic Roxy Theater will show "Thor-Love and Thunder," Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
The latest in the MCU Thor saga brings the characters first love interest full circle with Thor reconnecting with Jane from the first Thor film. This latest box office smash, which did over $800 million and was the second Thor film directed by Taika Watiti. Taika, who also plays the rock character, Korg, in the movie has directed almost 40 motion pictures. The Norse, mythological God of Thunder was made popular through a comic book created by Marvel Comics in the early 1960s written by Stan Lee and Jack "The King" Kirby.
This fourth movie in the series was designed to appeal to both children and adults, and carries throughout the story the theme that surrounds the value of children. With eye-popping visual effects, seasoned actors, spunky dialogue, unexpected surprises, and an unforgettable score the movie delivers a "full galley" of entertainment.
The event will be at 220 W. Okmulgee St. The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the movie will show at 1 p.m. As part of the Roxy Special Matinee Presentations, movie tickets are only $2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.