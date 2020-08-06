MUSKOGEE – Muskogee’s Historic Roxy Theater will adjust its show schedule as part of a planned strategy to continue to serve Muskogee’s movie-going public while addressing the needs of safety during the COVID-19 era.
The theater will replace its weekly Tuesday evening movie showings with a once monthly Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening movie showing. Show times will be at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. the third Saturday of each month beginning Aug. 15.
Muskogee’s Roxy Theater is the only Roxy Theater in Oklahoma that is still in operation. The 71-year-old theater is also the location of the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame, and has been a frequent location for ghost hunting adventurers and sightseeing tourist stops. The three-story structure’s first floor was renovated two decades ago, and plans are in the works to complete renovations of the balcony and third floor, and expand a gallery space to accommodate artifacts, photographs and memorabilia from Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame inductees.
Showing classic, second-run, documentary, and independent movies, as well as special world premier motion pictures, the 320-seat theater has also been the host of the BareBones International Independent Film and Music Festival for more than two decades. It is the longest running film festival in the state.
The theater also is a frequent partner with the Three Rivers Museum and Heritage Center for classic and documentary movie showings and special holiday movie events.
With a newly renovated sound system, it is also among only a handful of classic movie theaters with a stage to accommodate live performances and a movie screen for motion picture viewing.
Theater seats and counters will be disinfected between showings and social distancing is encouraged. In the interest of public safety, a facial covering will be required from the entrance to seating.
Movie titles and schedule announcements can be found on the Muskogee Roxy Theater Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TheRoxyMuskogee.
