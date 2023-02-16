MUSKOGEE – On Saturday, Feb. 18, Oklahoma’s Historic Roxy Theater will host "Bare," a spoken word event presented by Soul's Inkpen.
A formidable lineup of award winning and published poets will perform works that feature topics about relationships, love, and sex. It will be a fast-paced show with poetry, music, comedy, and more.
While the Roxy stage has seen the likes of Carrie Underwood and musical poet Leon Russell, the spoken word talent scheduled to perform Feb. 18 are in a league of their own.
The theater is at 220 W. Okmulgee in the heart of downtown Muskogee. The Roxy doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will be underway at 7 p.m. Full concessions and the Roxy Theatre adult bar will be open for attendees. Tickets are $10. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, call 1-442-288-6088.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.