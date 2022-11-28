MUSKOGEE – Muskogee’s Historic Roxy Theater will have a “Special on demand” showing of the 1953 blockbuster, "The Robe," on Nov. 29.
The theater showed the movie as part of its afternoon Senior Series and was bombarded with requests to show the movie again in the evening, and have acquiesced to show the movie on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.
Starring Richard Burton and Jean Simmons, the film broke box office records when released and won 11 Golden Globes, including Best Picture. Set in 33 C.E. The story follows the exploits of the Roman Tribune, Marcellus Gallio, who was ordered to carry out the execution of Jesus. The intense drama was based on the book of the same title, boasted an all-star cast, and spawned a sequel, "Demetrius and The Gladiators." A rare feat during “The Golden Age” of Hollywood.
The costume design was one of the most authentic ever brought to the screen, and the story, though not completely historically accurate, brings to life with great power the meaning of unselfish sacrifice and faith. The music by Alfred Newman, the John Williams of his day, is so spectacular it has been called “the movie’s other character.” The 135 minute movie earned nearly 10 times its budget and has been named “one of the top 100 movies of all time.”
The theater doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and full concessions will be available as well as the Roxy Adult Beverage Bar. Co-sponsored, tickets will only be $2 at the door.
