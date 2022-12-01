MUSKOGEE – Muskogee’s Historic Roxy Theater will show the popular holiday classic "A Christmas Story" Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
A favorite holiday movie of audiences and critics alike, the movie follows the antics of a young boy who has his heart set on getting a bike and a BB gun for his Christmas presents. The movie made film critic Roger Ebert’s “Great Film” list and is one of the most requested movies for arthouse theaters in the United States and Canada. A fun, family friendly movie that Leonard Maltin called, “a funny, delightful film for kids and grown-ups alike.”
Doors will open at 12:30 pm and full concessions will be available for audiences. Tickets will be $2 and children 6 years old and under are free.
