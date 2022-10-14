On Tuesday, Oct, 18 at 1 p.m. the Roxy Theater will screen one of the most exciting true stories ever brought to the screen.
Filmed on location in Africa, "The Ghost and the Darkness," features actors Michael Douglas and Val Kilmer. Kilmer’s performance in the movie has been called his finest. A performance that rivals what fans witnessed in the western "Tombstone."
“'Ghost and the Darkness' is Val Kilmer’s best film performance, hands down,” Weekly Movie Preview states.
Set in the latter part of the 19th Century the movie follows the real-life exploits of engineer, John Henry Patterson, tasked with building a railroad bridge that runs into problems when a pair of man-eating lions descend on their work camp.
The cinematography is stunning, capturing the sweep and scope of Africa near the turn of the century, and the script, taken from the actual diaries of that engineer, are a compelling masterwork. Kilmer called it “the most physically demanding role I have ever played.”
The all-star cast also includes Tom Wilkinson, John Kani, Emily Mortimer, and Bernard Hill. The box office will open at 12:30 p.m. and tickets for this adventure classic will be $2 with a full concession stand available.
