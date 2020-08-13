BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History announces MONAH’s Native Conversation series will feature J R Mathews and Brad O’Hara Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
MONAH invites guests to a virtual round table discussion about the creative process of creating a film from concept to completion. Using the short film "Running On Indian Time" as a focus, guests are invited to watch the not-quite-there version created with time, talent, and financial restraints; and discuss what could be done more effectively to improve the final film.
Participants must reserve their free spot online through the MONAH website, monah.us. Email questions to info@monah.us.
"Running on Indian Time" is a short film that explores stereotyping and cross-cultural views through the lens of satire. This film explores the question “What if Europeans lost to Native Americans?”
Mathews is a member of the Quapaw and Seneca/Cayuga Tribes of Oklahoma.
He was the artistic director of the American Indian Theater Company from 1980 to 1987, when he co-produced the play "Black Elk Speaks" starring David Carradine, Will Sampson, and AITCO’s Wes Studi who went on to win an Academy Award for his lifetime achievement. Mathews' work in the training of Native talent in Tulsa produced more than 14 individuals who have gone on to work in the film industry, including Mark Abbott, "Naturally Native"; Harrison Lowe, "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee"; and Emmy Award-nominee Casey Camp Hornick, "Son of Morning Star." Mathews continues to produce and direct films and theatrical productions around the country. He has been married for 40 years to Beth, and they have three sons.
O’Hara has been helping people craft, write, and visually tell stories for well over 15 years. From corporate work to commercial work, he has a passion for storytelling. He has worked almost every position on set from personal assistant to director, but has found his home as director of photography. He is excited for this, and any, opportunity to share his craft, help others grow, and learn himself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.