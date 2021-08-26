OKLAHOMA CITY - Due to an unforeseen medical issue, Kurt Russell is not able to attend the 60th Western Heritage Awards on Sept. 17-18 as previously planned.
Russell and his father, Neil Oliver "Bing" Russell, will now be recognized during the 61st Western Heritage Awards as 2022 inductees into the Hall of Great Western Performers.
"I'm having hip surgery," said Kurt. "I had hoped it could wait, but my doctors said it needs to be this September. As much as I hate missing this year, I'm grateful to the museum for being willing to move our recognition to 2022 so I can be there in-person to accept this great honor."
Often called the "Oscars of the West," this black-tie, celebrity-hosted event held at The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum attracts the biggest names in Western literature, music, television and film every year.
This year's ceremony will recognize honorees and inductees from both 2020 and 2021. At this time, all other inductees, including Academy Award winner Robert Duvall and American country music singer George Strait, still plan to be in attendance.
"While we're disappointed that Mr. Russell will not be here this year, we're glad accommodations could be made for 2022," said Natalie Shirley, museum president and CEO. "This year will still be a star-studded event, and 2022 is already shaping up to be just as special."
Due to the overwhelming support of our inductees, honorees, their families and sponsors, tickets to the 2021 Western Heritage Awards Induction Ceremony are sold out, but tickets for a special livestream remote dinner held in the Museum's Annie Oakley Center are available for purchase and includes access to the cocktail reception preceding the induction ceremony, Saturday, Sept. 18.
The full list of Western Heritage honorees and inductees for 2020 and 2021 are listed below. For more information about the 2021 Western Heritage Awards, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/western-heritage-awards.
