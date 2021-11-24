Ryan & Ryan to perform Christmas album

BARTLESVILLE – OKM Music welcomes back Ryan & Ryan for #GivingTuesday on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. for an exclusive premiere concert featuring Ryan & Ryan’s Christmas album “Merry & Bright: Songs of Christmas Cheer.”
The performance will be held at Ambler Hall and will have limited seating. A pre-concert party will feature Champagne & Canapés and Cookies and Cocoa at 6 p.m.
Due to limited seating and for those who would prefer to stay home, OKM is also offering a Live Stream Pass. Between Nov. 16-29 the pass will be on sale for $25. For information, visit https://okmmusic.org/.
