Fresh back from Houston, the band Sabertooth will be playing at American Legion Post 135 Friday, April 30, with support from local Oklahoma bands Counter Culture Prophet, Wolf Ugly, and Goldwood.
The doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 8. All ages are welcome, and a bar will be open for those 21 and over. Tickets are $5 in advance, and $8 at the door.
American Legion Post 135 is off Allen Road at 1390 N. Legion Drive. Call 918-456-6768 for more information.
