NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Sam Hunt is bringing his Summer On The Outskirts 2023 tour with Brett Young and Lily Rose to the Walmart AMP on Sunday, Aug. 20, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7:30 p.m.
Presales start Tuesday, March 7. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10. Standard ticket prices range from $34.75-119.75 plus applicable fees. Purchase a lawn four-pack for $104 plus applicable fees.
New to the Walmart AMP this season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.
Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to individuals order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, visit www.amptickets.com.
