Sammy Hagar and the Circle to perform at River Spirit

TULSA – The Sammy Hagar and the Circle will perform on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. at the River Spirit Casino.
Led by Sammy Hagar, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter, the Circle features Michael Anthony, the renowned bassist, and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee who's played with him for the past 30 years in bands, including Van Halen and Chickenfoot.
Jason Bonham, the acclaimed journeyman drummer and son of Led Zeppelin's iconic drummer John Bonham, and Vic Johnson, Hagar's longtime guitar virtuoso who seamlessly shreds through his own, as well as some of rock's most iconic guitarists' riffs, will be on hand.
Tickets are now on sale at https://tickets.riverspirittulsa.com.
