ENID -- On Friday, June 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid will present Museum After Dark: Village Sounds featuring singer/songwriter Stacey Sanders. The Village Church on the grounds of the Humphrey Heritage Village will be transformed for the evening into an intimate listening room for the musician to share songs and stories. The CSRHC will remain open for the duration, so visitors can also explore the history at their leisure.
Museums are honest, authentic interpreters of the past, using pieces of historic evidence as a guide. Musicians are also storytellers, also telling honest, authentic stories about the world.
The concert is free with admission to the CSRHC. Members of the CSRHC or the Oklahoma Historical Society always visit the center for free. For more information, call 580-237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.