Sanford to sign books at NSU

Northeastern State University and the department of communication and media studies will welcome Dr. Amy Aldridge Sanford, author of "From Thought to Action: Developing a Social Justice Orientation," for a reading and book signing Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m.
The presentation will be at the RiverHawk Shoppe in the University Center, and the bookstore will have her books for sale. She will read from her book and then sign them. Refreshments will be served.
Sanford is associate provost at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, where she oversees catalog and curriculum, international education, faculty professional development, academic services for athletes, and acts as academic liaison to the Texas A&M System and Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Prior to being associate provost, she served three years as associate vice president for Academic Affairs and six years as a department chair in Texas and Oklahoma.
Sanford is past president of the Central States Communication Association, an organization that serves 13 states in the Midwest. She has been honored with many local, state and national awards, including Corpus Christi Under 40, YWCA's Y Women in Careers, University Communication Educator of the Year in both Texas and Oklahoma, and Outstanding Administrator from the National States Advisory Council of the National Communication Association. She received her bachelor's degree in communication education and master's degree in school administration from NSU. After attending the University of Iowa for a second master's and a doctorate in communication, she returned to NSU in 2004, and taught for nine years. She was named Communication University Educator of the Year in both Texas (2018) and Oklahoma (2008). She is a Lifetime Member of the NSU Alumni Association.
Sanford, a presenter at national conferences and university campuses, uses qualitative methods to explore the role of communication in leadership, gender, activism, pedagogy, intercultural communication, and privilege. Since going to TAMU-CC in 2013, she has reviewed for seven national journals; published two book chapters, four journal manuscripts, and three articles for national administrative newsletters; and has two additional book chapters in press. She is currently coauthoring a book chapter on faculty development, and is lead researcher on a study about identity and DNA.
Her greatest pedagogical wish is for her "forever" students to think critically, sympathize with the marginalized, and seek a life's work that is fulfilling for them.
For more information, call Dr. Dana Eversole at 918-444-2891.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.