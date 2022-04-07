NORTHWEST ARKANSAS - Santana is coming to the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, July 12, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Music starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8, and range from $45 to $129.50 plus fees.
For more than five decades - from Santana's earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco - he has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries. To date, Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys, with a record-tying nine Grammys for a single project for 1999's Supernatural - including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for "Smooth."
He has received the Billboard Century Award (1996); was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998); received the Billboard Latin Music Awards Lifetime Achievement honor (2009); and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013). Among many other distinctions, Santana has been cited by Rolling Stone as No. 15 on its list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time," and has joined the Rolling Stones as one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s.
In 2018, he released his first MasterClass, and recently celebrated three epic milestones: the 20th anniversary of his ground-breaking album "Supernatural," the 50th anniversary of his legendary performance at Woodstock, and the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece, "Abraxas." His most recent album, the powerful, energy-infused "Blessings and Miracles" (2021) features collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood, and many others. Santana will continue his residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas in 2022.
Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.