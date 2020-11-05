Santa's Wonderland returns to Bass Pro

BROKEN ARROW - Bass Pro Shops invites families to the beloved tradition of visiting Santa Claus in person this holiday season, with a reimagined free Santa's Wonderland experience in Tulsa.
Santa's grand entrance will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, on a Tracker boat pulled by an ATV at Bass Pro Shops,101 Bass Pro Drive in Broken Arrow. Santa will be joined by Broken Arrow Fire Department and Police Department, local Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops and more. Families are invited to welcome Santa in an outdoor car parade as he officially arrives from the North Pole. Santa is only arriving this night and will not be taking photos like previous years.
Contactless visits with Santa will start on Nov. 8, and advance reservations can be made now.
The contactless visit with Santa includes a comprehensive approach to help ensure everyone's safety throughout the event. Key elements include:
• Free digital reservations: Advance digital reservations are required for all guests and can be made online. Spots are limited to allow appropriate physical distancing and additional cleaning.
• Temperature screening: All families and team members will complete temperature screening with a noncontact thermometer prior to entering Santa's Wonderland.
• Magic Santa shield: An innovative, glare-free clear protective barrier will be in place between Santa and families at all times to allow for a contactless experience. The shield is cleaned and sanitized between each visit.
• Physical distancing: Families will standby in a designated area away from other shoppers with winter wonderland-themed floor decals and signage to ensure a safe distance.
• Santa's Sanitation Squad: Santa's team of elves will clean all surfaces between each visit and frequently ensure all safety measures are being implemented correctly.
• Face coverings: All team members throughout the store are required to wear face coverings. Customer requirements vary by location based on local public health guidelines.
To learn more, and make a reservation, visit www.basspro.com/santa.
