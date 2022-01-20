BARTLESVILLE – On Saturday, January 29, American saprano and international opera sensation Sarah Coburn will perform her favorite songs and arias at the McKnight Center Performing Hall at 7:30 p.m.
A recent inductee to the OSU Alumni Hall of Fame, Coburn has captivated audiences with her stage charisma and thrilling upper register for years.
Coburn will be accompanied by Lyndon Meyer on piano. Violinist Rossitza Jekova-Gova will also perform on select songs. The program includes works by Liszt, Rossini, Rachmaninoff, Strauss, and more. Tickets can be purchased at https://mcknightcenter.org/.
