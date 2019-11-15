MUSKOGEE – The Muskogee War Memorial Park is hosting Save the Batfish: Trivia Night with Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell on Friday, Nov. 22, 6-10 p.m., in the Muskogee Civic Center. A happy hour will begin at 5 p.m. with the Muskogee Brewing Company.
Save the Batfish: Trivia Night is being conducted to raise necessary funds to continue stabilizing the USS Batfish and restoring the World War II submarine after the historic vessel suffered extreme damages during the May flooding in Green Country.
The Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma’s secretary of tourism and branding, has offered his assistance as a guest host for a night of trivia and fun to ensure that one of Oklahoma’s most unique attractions remains operational.
“Our board and staff cannot thank Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell enough for assisting us with our cause. While our museum may be considered a smaller organization, the USS Batfish remains one of Oklahoma’s only naval heritage points and serves as a tool for educating the public about military service and the dedication it takes to live in a submarine for 65 days at a time," said Brent Trout, executive director of the Muskogee War Memorial Park. "The record-leveling flooding in May affected the city of Muskogee significantly. While our organization was able keep the USS Batfish from heading down the river to disaster, the submarine is currently unstable and rolling toward its side. To repair and ensure that the submarine will never break loose again will require substantial funding and support. Through events like these, grants, and online fundraiser sales – we are getting close to our goal to match with FEMA.”
The Muskogee Brewing Company will also be debuting a special Batfish Beer at the event to honor the legendary submarine that sunk three enemy submarines in 1945.
Tickets are $40 per person, or $300 for a table of eight. They include a spot in the trivia game, as well as finger foods and soft drinks. A cash bar will be available for craft beer and mixed drinks, as well as a silent auction for donated goods and desserts.
To purchase tickets, call 918-682-6294; visit mymuskogee.org; or visit 3500 Batfish Road.
Since opening in 1972, the Muskogee War Memorial Park: Home of the USS Batfish welcomes over 32,000 visitors per year to see its main attraction, the USS Batfish, a World War II submarine. The USS Batfish holds a wartime record for sinking three enemy submarines in seventy-six hours. Visitors at the Muskogee War Memorial Park can explore the nine compartments of the USS Batfish and experience the secrets of World War II.
The Muskogee War Memorial Park, at eight acres, also contains the largest remaining piece of the USS Oklahoma, one of the ships sunk at Pearl Harbor. Additionally, the Muskogee War Memorial Park contains a 2,500-square-foot museum that displays artifacts related to America’s military history.
For more information, visit warmemorialpark.org.
