Scooter Brown Band to perform at Hard Rock

CATOOSA – The Scooter Brown Band is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 17-18. The shows will start at 10 p.m. each night in Track 5.
After four years and three months, two tours overseas with one tour of combat in Iraq as a United States Marine, Scott Brown traded his guns in for guitars and hit the road. Scooter Brown Band was formed in 2005 and played mainly in and around Houston, Texas. It wasn't until 2009, with the release of their first studio album, "Between Hell & Texas," that they gained a notable presence in the Texas music scene. In 2010, Scooter Brown Band put out the album "Live at Big Texas." In 2013, they followed up with their next studio album, "Valor," and a self-titled album, "Scooter Brown Band," in 2015.
The band has toured the U.S., headlining shows and opening for some of the biggest names in the business, including Charlie Daniels Band, Travis Tritt, Lee Roy Parnell, and the Marshall Tucker Band, just to name a few.
With two of the members being prior military, the band spends a lot of time doing work for veteran support organizations like Base Camp 40 - Warriors in the Wild, Lone Survivor Foundation, and the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation. Defined as modern southern rock, the band released "American Son" in August 2017, and was named by Rolling Stone as a country “Artist to Watch” in December 2017.
For more information, visit scooterbrownband.com.
