Scott's 'Bishop' film to compete at Austin festival

Tahlequah resident Jeremy Scott’s “Grover Bishop: Making of a Legend” has been accepted as a feature at the Austin, Texas, Lift-off Film Festival.
The film will compete for the prize for Best Featured Documentary.
The festival operates completely online, so viewers can participate anywhere they have access to internet.
“It’s a different kind of film festival. It may be the future of film festivals,” said Scott, filmmaker. “With software and phones, shooting a high quality, if you know what you are doing, every popper can be a print. We are seeing a ton of short films and independent films out there, with maybe no place to go.”
He said that COVID-19 has spurred a new wave of short films. People with a lot of time on their hands are doing high-quality work.
To sign up to watch the festival, visit https://liftoff.network/austin-lift-off-film-festival/, which runs through the end of April.
“Grover Bishop” is a documentary about a prohibition/depression-era sheriff in Cherokee County who is believed to have killed between five and 17 men in the line of duty.
Scott sifted through “mountains” of oral history to get to the bottom of it. He also used the sparse written history that was available.
“If something happened in the ‘30s or ‘40s in Cherokee County, it might have well been in the Stone Age. It is very difficult to find a written record,” he said.
Scott also sifted through what he called “fish stories,” because most of the oral histories required interpretation to understand events of the past.
“There were a lot of fish stories. We turned the volume down to more accurately figure out what happened,” he said.
To view the movie, visit groverbishop.com, which is available for free and runs 35 minutes. “Grover Bishop” was produced by local attorney B.J. Baker.
