Scotty McCreery to go big in Tulsa

TULSA – Scotty McCreery, one of today’s top country music artists, is making a stop on the road and landing at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $39.50 and are on sale now.
McCreery has achieved five consecutive No.1 hits over the last few years. “Damn Strait,” which was No.1 for three weeks, and “You Time” are from his current album, “Same Truck: The Deluxe Album,” which also contains his current single, “It Matters to Her.” His previous three No.1 hits, “In Between,” “This Is It,” and “Five More Minutes,” are from his “Season Change” album.
McCreery made history in 2011 by becoming the first country artist and youngest male artist of any musical format to debut his first studio album, the platinum-certified “Clear as Day,” at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.
The new father, whose son Avery was born at the end of October, has won several accolades through the years. He won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year with “The Trouble with Girls” in 2012; American Country Awards for New Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013; BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year five times – in 2015 for “See You Tonight,” in 2018 for “Five More Minutes,” in 2019 for “This is It,” in 2021 for “In Between,” and in 2022 for “You Time”; a Carolina Beach Music Award for National Dance Song of the Year for “Barefootin’” in 2018; the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Award for One of the Top Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written for “Five More Minutes” in 2018; and the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2022.
The North Carolina-native released his first book, “Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream,” in 2016. It was re-released in paperback in 2020. His song “Five More Minutes” inspired a popular movie of the same name, which aired on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Network in 2021. A second movie, “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These,” first aired on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Network Dec. 17. McCreery was an executive producer on both movies.
For more information on McCreery, visit www.ScottyMcCreery.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
