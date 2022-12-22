Scotty McCreery to go big in Tulsa

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills of 20 to 30 degrees below zero expected by Friday morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, a combination of light snow and blowing snow will continue through the rest of the afternoon, leading to some travel difficulties. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, through noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, through 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could significantly impact travel, especially where freezing rain initially develops. Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&