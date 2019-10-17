OKLAHOMA CITY -- On Saturday, Nov. 2, 1-3 p.m., the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive, will host a film screening and discussion of "LaDonna Harris: Indian 101." This program is included with paid admission to the museum.
Comanche filmmaker Julianna Brannum chronicles the life of activist and civil rights leader LaDonna Harris. Brannum, the great-niece of Harris, celebrates her life and details struggles that led her to become a voice for Native people. The film also describes her contemporary work to strengthen and rebuild indigenous communities, and to train emerging Native leaders around the world.
Harris's activism began in Oklahoma, fighting segregation and assisting grassroots Native and women's groups. In Washington, D.C., she introduced programs and legislation returning territory to tribes, improving education and health care for American Indians, and ending job discrimination against women.
For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
