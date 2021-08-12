“Searching for Sequoyah,” is a documentary that attempts to trace Sequoyah’s journey from Indian Territory to Nacogdoches, Texas to Zaragoza, Mexico, and it's set to air soon.
Sequoyah introduced the syllabary to the Cherokee people in Arkansas Territory and the southeastern homeland in 1821, 200 years ago. In 1842, Sequoyah left Indian Territory in search of Cherokees who had migrated to Mexico prior to the Trail of Tears. Perhaps he wanted to teach the syllabary to this group of displaced Cherokees. Sequoyah’s death in Mexico in 1843, as well as his burial site, have remained a mystery for almost 180 years.
The documentary is scheduled air on PBS in November. This showing is a pre-release screening for the community. The screening is free of charge. Those who plan to attend should call 918-871-2819 to reserve a seat.
