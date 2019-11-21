Seasonal favorites coming to Tulsa PAC

TULSA - Traditions continue at the Tulsa PAC in December with a spirited line-up of shows and events.
Tulsa Festival Ringers, Tulsa's only auditioned community handbell ensemble, is more than a musical novelty; it is an ensemble of musicians who specialize in handbell ringing. The members are handbell directors and ringers from various churches throughout Eastern Oklahoma who want to share their love of music and handbells. The in-demand group presents two free Brown Bag It Concerts Dec. 4 in the John H. Williams Theatre, at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. The shows are presented by Tulsa PAC Trust.
The Petersens are an award-winning bluegrass band in their ninth season of shows in Branson, Missouri. In 2015, the band received international attention when their banjo-playing yodelist Ellen Petersen competed on American Idol and placed in the top 48. The family has toured throughout the U.S., Canada, and Ireland, and brings their Christmas show to the Liddy Doenges Theatre Dec. 7.
Set in 1920s Paris, the birthplace of classical ballet, Marcello Angelini's vision of "The Nutcracker" has been a Tulsa favorite since 2003. Tulsa Ballet presents the annual favorite Dec. 7-22 in Chapman Music Hall.
American Theatre Company presents Tulsa's oldest holiday tradition, "A Christmas Carol," Dec. 12-23 in the John H. Williams Theatre. Robert Odle and Richard Averill's musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' novella about the joy of giving has been a Tulsa tradition for more than 40 years. It's a story about Scrooge, a lonely humbug who is given the chance to change his life and find his heart.
Celebrity Attractions presents Cameron Mackintosh's "Miss Saigon" Dec. 31-Jan. 5 in Chapman Music Hall. Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical where a Vietnamese woman meets and falls in love with an American G.I. before they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.
Tickets for all events are available at TulsaPAC.com or by calling the box office at 918-596-7111.
