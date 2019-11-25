Seasonal sounds to hit local venues next month

The sounds of the season, along with local rock and country mixes, will be played in Tahlequah during December.
The sixth annual Arts Council of Tahlequah Winter Concert will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave. This event will feature the Mandophonics, Bob and Stephanie Martin, Hanson Johnson, Wes Combs, Bob Taylor, Oklahoma Kids, Bear Creek Troupe, and The 3 Fs of Carl Farinelli, Brett Fitzgerald and John Fite.
Also on Sunday, Lauren Lee's fiddle students from Tahlequah and Muskogee will perform a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. in Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Muskogee Ave.
Later that evening, Blake Turner will play at Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Lights On at Seminary Hall will begin at 5:30 p.m. Groups performing include: NSU Harmony Hawks, Tahlequah High School Jazz Choir. Rhythm Innovations Dance Company, Tahlequah Performing Arts Society, On Stage Dance, Jadyn Dawson and Katelyn Myers, and the second-grade choirs from Cherokee, Greenwood, and Heritage Elementary Schools.
Following "Lights On," the community is invited to the NSU Center for the Performing Arts, as the Department of Music hosts its "Good Yule" concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 general admission, $5 for students and seniors.
Northeastern State University student Skye Lawrence will give a voice recital at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts, 605 N. Grand Ave.
On Dec. 6, student mixed recitals will begin at 12:05 p.m. and 3 in the Northeastern State University Center for the Performing Arts, 605 N Grand Ave,
That night, the Vox Squadron CD Release Party will begin at 8 p.m. in Dewain's Place. The special guests will be Joe Mack and flautist Sarah Thompson.
Other shows that Friday are: Dominic Roy, The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.; Pumpkin Hollow Band, 3 Rivers Tavern in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson; Brent Giddens, Ancient Oak Tavern in Cherokee Casino Tahlequah; and Ahna Jennings, Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena.
Tri-Community WEB Association will host its monthly auction, potluck and music on Saturday, Dec. 7. The activities begin with the auction at 10 a.m. with the auction. Live music begins at 1 p.m.
In the evening, enjoy the following: Cory Lee, Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.; Free Kennedy, Ancient Oak Tavern; Daniel Franke and friends, The Branch; and NighTTrain, 3 Rivers Tavern.
Lyle Deiter will play at Tahlequah Creates after the Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 13. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. More live music includes: D'Elegantz Band, 3 Rivers Tavern; Maddie K, The Deck at Cookson Village; Adam Miller, The Branch; Morgan Squared, Ancient Oak Tavern; and Steve Hamby, Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena.
Oklahoma Kids will perform at the fifth annual Tahlequah Christmas Bazaar which runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 S. College Ave.
Saturday night's line-up includes: Harley Hamm, Kroner & Baer Pub; Wayne Garner, 3 Rivers Tavern; Ragland, The Deck at Cookson Village; Main Street Martyr, Ancient Oak Tavern; and Oklahoma Moon, The Branch.
The Community Music Academy recital will begin at 1 p.m in NSU CPA on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Christmas with Katelyn Myers will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, in The Branch.
On Friday, Dec. 20, Scott Lawrence plays at Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.; Micaila Shea at Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena; Dave Kay at The Branch; Free Kennedy in 3 Rivers Tavern; and Ragland in Ancient Oak Tavern.
Shows on Saturday, Dec. 21, include: Captain Ledge, The Branch; D'Elegantz, Ancient Oak Tavern; and Whiskey Poet Society, 3 Rivers Tavern.
Dec. 27 offers these musicians: Joe Mack, Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena; Derryl Perry, Ancient Oak Tavern; Brent Giddens, 3 Rivers Tavern; and Chance Chambers, The Branch.
The next night, music fans will find these shows: Empire, Ancient Oak Tavern; Micaila Shea, The Branch; and Livin' Country, 3 Rivers Tavern.
Two shows will be performed on Dec. 31 in the 3 Rivers Tavern: 5 p.m. is Empire, and at 10 is The Downbeat 918. It's similar in Ancient Oak Tavern: 5 p.m. is D'Elegantz Band, and at 10 is Spjörk.
