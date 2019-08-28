September brings music festival season to Cherokee County

September ushers in festival season along the Illinois River, as well as performances by local favorites at spots all around Cherokee County.
Starting Friday, the third Jerry's Rock the River runs through Sunday, Sept. 1, at Falcon Floats, 16326 N. Highway 10. Playing on Sunday are Walls on Fire and Reliquario. Find the event on Facebook.
Piddle's Bar & Grill, 20206 W. Pettit Bay Road in Park Hill, hosts karaoke every Friday night at 8 p.m. Live music at Piddle's during the month includes Ryan Paul Davis on Sept. 14, and Mason Jar Revival on Sept. 21.
Just in time for dinner, live music starts at 6 p.m. inside the Los Ranchos/Chuck Wagon Café at Sycamore Springs Arena in Locust Grove. Serving up tunes are: Melissa Hembree, Sept. 6; Micheal Rappe, Sept. 20; and Dan Martin, Sept. 27. A performance may happen Sept. 13, as well.
The "Back 2 Skool Bash" is Sept. 6-7 at The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave. Along with ping pong, shuffleboard, and cornhole will be a wing-eating contest and live music. Hosty is set for Friday, with a $5 cover. See RC & The Ambers for a $3 cover on Saturday, or show Friday's wristband to get in free. The event is open to those 18 and older. Other shows at The Branch are free and start at 8 p.m. The schedule for the month is: Sept. 13, Erik Oftedahl; Sept. 14, Daniel Franke Duo; Sept. 20, Trenton Fletcher; Sept. 21, Tanglewood; and Sept. 28, Dan Martin and Gene Williams. As of press time, musicians were still to be booked for Sept. 27.
The 32nd annual Blue Note Roundup is Friday-Sunday, Sept. 6-8, at Hanging Rock Camp, 7453 N. Highway 10. The music begins at 6 p.m. Friday and will run through Saturday night. Campfire jams are bound to happen, and Sunday, the stage will be available for acoustic playing. Friday's lineup will feature: Sugar Creek, Scot Sayler, Tyler Reese and Izabella Stovall; Sohns, Wood, and Lee; and Psycho Deralikts. On Saturday, check out: Kellyquah Anquoe, Ben and Alycia Goeke, Jason Legg, Dena Coleman and Friends, Bear Creek Troupe, Hell Damage, TRL, Devin Potts, Bob Taylor, Eddie Glenn, Tanglewood, Ken Yates, Marco Tello, The Pot, and Joe Baxter & The Regular Joes. Camping is booked through Hanging Rock. Other details are on the Facebook event page.
Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave., is open to those 21 and over. Most shows start around 8 p.m., and on tap are: Harley Tinsley, Sept. 6; Blake Allen Lillard, Sept. 7; Blaine Bailey, Sept. 13; Mason Jar Revival, Sept. 14; Ian Hawkins, Sept. 18; and The Vox Squadron, Sept. 27.
The new Cherokee Casino Tahlequah features a steakhouse, a cafe, large banquet rooms, and the Ancient Oak Tavern. Shows at the Tavern are free and start at 9 p.m. All guests must be 21 or older. Set to take the stage above the bar are: Free Kennedy, Sept. 6; Morgan Squared, Sept. 7; House Party, Sept. 13; Audio Crush, Sept. 14; Wayne Garner, Sept. 20; Empire, Sept. 21; Western Justice, Sept. 27; and The Downbeat, Sept. 28.
Along with art classes and shows, Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave. hosts "house concerts" for all ages. Starting at 6:30 p.m. each night, Pat Moss will play Sept. 13, and Mike Allen will play Sept. 20.
Those who find The Deck at Cookson Village also find food, beer, local wine, and live music. While the whole schedule wasn't available at press time, Brett & Terri are set to begin playing at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.
Head downtown for the Second Saturday event Sept. 14. Along with store specials and outdoor fun, musicians will wander along Muskogee Avenue 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Performing will be Doug York, Wood & Legg Band and Erik Oftedahl.
Psycho Deralikts will perform at the Illinois River Run on Sept. 14 at Sparrowhawk Camp, 21985 N. Ben George Road. The event runs 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and all proceeds will be donated to the Tahlequah Men's Shelter.
Get primed for Medicine Stone with two pre-parties on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Mike and The Moonpies will play at 7 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.. After that, head to Ned's for Jordan Cox at 9:30 p.m.; RC Edwards, Hank Early and Kyle Nix from Turnpike Troubadours at 10:30; and Brandon Clark from BC and the Big Rig, and Seth Riley at 12:15 a.m. This is a free show for 21 and up.
For the sixth year, Medicine Stone will take over Diamondhead Resort. The red dirt music festival is Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 19-21. With three stages, music will be heard all day and night. Headliners include Jason Boland & the Stragglers and Robert Earl Keen. Complete details about camping packages, one-day tickets, and a full list of performers are on medicinestoneok.com.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse begins its season with the ABBA-based musical "Mamma Mia." Show dates are Sept. 20-22 and Sept. 27-29 in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave. Musicians are John Fite, Tim Crow and Lee Norfleet, and Hansen Johnson is the vocal music director. For details and tickets, visit www.tcpok.com or call 918-822-4440.
Artrageous combines live music, singing and dancing with humor, fine art and audience interactions. Hailing from New Mexico, this troupe of 10 artists, singers, dancers and musicians will perform at the NSU Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Presented by the Sequoyah Institute, event and ticket information is available at nsuok.edu/si or by calling 918-444-4500.
The Illinois River Jam is Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 26-28 at Peyton's Place, 10298 Highway 10. For over a decade, folks have camped and jammed in a laid-back environment. Scheduled to perform are: Steve Poltz, Travis Linville, Nobody's Girl, Mike Hosty, Samantha Crain, Emily Gimble, Beau Jennings & The Tigers, John Calvin Abney, Kierston White, Husbands, Kyle Reid, The Skillbillies, Andy Adams, The Aints, Ethan Azarian, Kevin Daniel, and The Contraband. Friendly and behaved dogs and children are free. Tickets with three days of camping are $60 each. Visit illinoisriverjam.com for details and to purchase tickets.
More area restaurants, bars, marinas, and such schedule live music. Click around the internet, call the venues, or watch for updates in the arts and entertainment calendar that comes out each Friday in the Tahlequah Daily Press or on www.tahlequahdailypress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.