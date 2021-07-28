After many of last year's events along the Illinois River were scrapped, outfitters are gearing up for another slate of good times in Green Country.
What started as Medicine Stone - a premier festival that has drawn thousands of visitors from all over - has transitioned over the past couple of years for one reason or another. Diamondhead Resort replaced the annual event last year with its own jamboree, the Diamondhead End of Season Show. This year, it's taken a new form as the Diamond Stone Festival.
Aside from the name, the three-day event will be similar for those who have attended in the past. Red dirt music will echo throughout the river's realm, with many familiar faces featured on the lineup of musicians.
"It's three days of fun, independent music," said Daniel Tye, organizer. "I think it's really important to support these independent artists. We're donating to a lot of cool causes, like the Marines of Tahlequah and Tahlequah Main Street Association. If people enjoy live, independent music, this is a great festival for that."
Thursday's lineup is headlined by the Mike McClure Band, and will feature Jason Eady, The Damn Quails, Adam Hood, Savanna Chestnut & the Fieldhands, Jonny Burke, Darby Sparkman, Dylan Stewart and J.R. Carroll. On Friday, the music starts with Joe Mack, followed by Maddie K., DocFell & Co., Lance Roark & The Drifters, Autumn Ragland, BC & The Big Rig, Olivia Jean, Ben Miller Band, Vandoliers, Mike And The Moonpies, and Son Volt. Saturday's headliner is The Dead South. Proceeding them will be: John Fullbright, RC & The Ambers, Courtney Patton, Red Dirt Rangers, Chris Blevins, Jacob Tovar, Juliet McConkey, Paul Benjamin, Charlie Stout, Dan Martin, and The Great American Wolf.
The festival will be Sept. 9-11. About 55 percent of the tickets have been sold, so there are still plenty available. However, only 15 VIP tickets remain, so revelers looking for the best experience will want to snap those up. VIP ticket holders are allowed in the covered section next to the stage; have access to a private bathroom, rapid access to the bar and foods; and receive a special VIP commemorative T-shirt and poster.
Many of the resort's lodging are already booked, so attendees will need to bring their tents.
There will also be a Diamond Stone Pre-Party this year, held Sept. 8. The tickets, which are limited, cost $25. Performing will be Tennessee Jet, Cassie Latshaw, and special guests Travis Kidd, Brandon Bethel, and Kyron Lee.
"It's a way that people who bringing their RVs or more extensive campsites can come and set up early. It also gives them an activity to do safely. We're limiting tickets to that to 400 and we've sold about 280, so those tickets are going pretty fast," said Tye.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit diamondstonefestival.com.
The Annual Blue Note Roundup is returning to Hanging Rock Camp on the Illinois, Sept. 10-11. A laid-back festival, Blue Note has been held for more than 30 years, as locals and visitors make their way out to hear a medley of genres.
"I've got about 17 bands on the lineup, and we're looking forward to another good year," said Horace Young, one of the organizers.
"The cool thing about it is the great musicians will come and do campfire jams. And the family atmosphere that's goes along with it is always very good."
Attendees typically set up lawn chairs and relax in front of the new stage, which has replaced the hay trailer that once served that purpose. The environment's tall bluffs surrounds the campsite also help improve the acoustics.
The lineup was set to be released the evening of July 27, on the Annual Blue Note Roundup Facebook page. Tickets are sold at the entrance, but campsites and lodging will likely need to be reserved in advance, as Young said it always tends to sells out.
To find out more about camping reservations, call Hanging Rock Camp at 918-456-3088.
Another popular event among locals and tourists is returning to Peyton's Place. The Illinois River Jam, held in the gravel campsite of the floating resort, is a friendly, chill event that brings in a myriad of songwriters, pickers and bands.
Each year, the organizers set up a large tent where attendees set up their lawn chairs and listen to easy tunes off the shore of the river. It's a BYOB event, and while guests will need to bring their own food and supplies, it's common for some campsites to share their cuisine.
River Jam will be held Sept. 24-25. Musicians featured include: Travis Linville, Pilgrim, Camille Harp, John Calvin Abney, Beau Jennings, Carter Sampson, Jesse Aycock, Kierston White, Jared Tyler, The Aints, Steve Liddell, Joe Mack, Andy Adams, Honey Folk, and Keathley.
Tickets include primitive tent camping. Upgrades for electric or full RV sites are available, but limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit illinoisriverjam.com.
