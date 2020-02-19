Northeastern State University will host the Frankie Valli tribute "Let's Hang On!" at 7:30 p.m. on March 26 at the NSU Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is part of the 2019-20 Sequoyah Institute Performing Arts Series.
"Let's Hang On!" pays tribute to one of the greatest vocal groups of all time, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, showcasing their mega-hits. This polished stage show features four outstanding male vocalists who sing and dance their way through some of the best songs of all time.
Unlike other tribute acts, these performers are backed by a live band. Relive the classic "Jersey Boy" sound and look, centered around Frankie Valli's vocal virtuosity, the group's tight four-part harmonies and crisp dance moves. You'll hear "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "I've Got You Under My Skin," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "December (1963)", "Who Loves You," "My Eyes Adored You," "Silence Is Golden," "Let's Hang On!" and other popular hits of the '60s.
"I am extremely excited to end our 2019-2020 season with Let's Hang On!," said Sequoyah Institute Coordinator Hannah Truitt. "It is a fun and interactive show that will include the best of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Who doesn't love a musical stroll down memory lane? This show is a must see!"
Tickets for the performance can be purchased online at academics.nsuok.edu/si, by phone at 918-444-4500 or in person weekdays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sequoyah Institute Box Office, now conveniently located at 300 N. Muskogee Ave., at the NSU Playhouse. Tickets will also be available at the Center for the Performing Arts Box Office beginning one hour before show time.
Individual performance tickets and group discounts are available. As always, tickets are free for NSU students with a current ID. Special ticket pricing is also available for NSU faculty, staff and alumni.
Keep up with events and special prices by following the Sequoyah Institute on its Facebook page.
This program was made possible by a grant from the Southwestern Bell Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.