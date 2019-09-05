Northeastern State University will host Artrageous at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the NSU Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is part of the 2019-20 Sequoyah Institute Performing Arts Series.
Artrageous artists, musicians, singers and dancers will create a masterpiece before attendees' eyes in mere moments. With a palette that mixes captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting audience interaction, Artrageous takes the audience on a unique visual journey packed with inspiration, creativity and fun.
Their high-energy performance is a combination of fine art, live music, singing, dancing, humor and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color with a message of the arts being an integral and valuable part of human existence.
"We are excited to have found a show that mixes multiple arts mediums together into one performance," said Dr. Robyn Pursley, assistant dean of the College of Liberal Arts. "I think this will be a show that is a new experience for our audience."
Formed in the 1980s, Artrageous is a theater arts community based outside of Albuquerque. From their roots of children's theater and street performance, this group of gifted, misfit performers has grown into an international phenomenon, revolutionizing live performance art and interactive entertainment. With over 3,000 shows performed around the world, Artrageous is the one-of-a-kind experience that has CBS raving "Go see this show!"
There will be a silent auction immediately following this performance featuring the art created by the Artrageous actors during the show and other items. All proceeds will benefit the Sequoyah Institute through an account at the NSU Foundation. Checks, credit cards and cash will be accepted.
Tickets for the performance can be purchased online at academics.nsuok.edu/si, by phone at 918-444-4500, or in person weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sequoyah Institute Box Office, 300 N. Muskogee Ave., at the NSU Playhouse. Tickets will also be available at the Center for the Performing Arts Box Office beginning one hour before show time.
Individual performance tickets, season tickets and group discounts are available. As always, tickets are free for NSU students with a current ID. Special ticket pricing is also available for NSU faculty, staff and alumni.
