SALLISAW – Moved to locate and unite the Cherokee people, celebrated linguist Sequoyah embarked on a perilous journey to Mexico in 1842.
Sequoyah’s Last Journey offers a closer look at Cherokee migration in pre-statehood Texas, as well as later attempts by individuals to discover Sequoyah’s final resting place. The exhibit features excerpts from an 1845 Cherokee Advocate article that details the journey from one of his fellow travelers.
“Much like the man himself, the death of Sequoyah remains shrouded in mystery,” said Krystan Moser, manager of cultural collections and exhibits for Cherokee Nation. “This exhibit explores what most historians agree was Sequoyah’s last journey – an effort to locate Cherokees he believed to be living in Mexico. Sequoyah’s last act was to once again unify the Cherokee people.”
The exhibit is slated to run through the end of the year as part of Cherokee Nation’s bicentennial celebration honoring the impact of Sequoyah’s historic literary achievement.
Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum is located on Highway 101, 7 miles east of Highway 59 in Sallisaw. For more information about Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum, please visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.