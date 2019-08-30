WEST SILOAM - Foghat's energetic live shows prove they can keep rocking as long as they want. On Sept. 28, Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs hosts the '70s multiplatinum talent for a free show.
The performance begins at 9 p.m. in Seven Bar. All guests must be at least 21 years of age.
The band, named after a nonsense childhood game, released their debut, self-titled album in 1972. The album featured a cover of Willie Dixon's "I Just Want to Make Love to You." Foghat's version of the song reached the Top 100 U.S. Single Chart. By then, the London-based band was playing on FM stations in households across the U.S. A year later, the band released its second self-titled album, offering fans a new favorite, "What a Shame." The album became known as "Rock & Roll," as the album featured a rock and a bread roll as the cover photo. "Rock & Roll" was certified gold by the Recording Industry of America after selling 1 million copies.
An overabundance of new lyrics and music ideas began to flow from the bandmates. They released three albums in two years. "Energized" was released in January 1974. The album reached No. 34 on the US Album charts and was certified gold by RIAA. The 1974 record, "Rock and Roll Outlaws," was released in October of that year and reached No. 40. The band's first platinum album, "Fool for the City," followed in 1975, debuting their signature No. 20 song, "Slow Ride." "Live," the band's 1977 album, sold more than two million copies. The sales solidified it as double-platinum and made it their bestselling record. Foghat's single "Third Time Lucky" was featured on their 1979 album, "Boogie Motel," and reached No. 23 on the charts.
Foghat has recorded 20 studio albums, eight compilation records and one live album. For more information on Foghat, visit www.Foghat.com. Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.