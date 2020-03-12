WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Cody Canada and the Departed return to Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs with their country outlaw lyrics for a free show. The band takes the Seven Bar stage on April 10 at 9 p.m. All guests must be at least 21.
Cody Canada on guitar and vocals and Jeremy Plato on bass guitar and vocals were part of Cross Canadian Ragweed from 1994-2010. The band was a Red Dirt and Southern rock hit. Their last four albums graced the Billboard Country Top 10 charts. Cross Canadian Ragweed disbanded in 2010, and Canada and Plato went on to form Cody Canada and the Departed in 2011, bringing along bandmates Steve Littleton, Chris Doege and Seth James. In 2015, the band released its third studio album, “Hippielovepunk.” The album debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard U.S. Country Chart and No. 9 on the Billboard Indie Chart. Their latest album, “3,” was produced by Red 11 Music.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111.
