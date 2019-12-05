WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Jason Boland & the Stragglers have been successful in creating a sound Red Dirt fans have come to view as anthems to their lives, selling more than half a million albums.
On Jan. 3, Jason Boland, Grant Tracy, Brad Rice, Nick Worley and Cody Angel bring their honky-tonk, outlaw and contemporary country fusion for a free show to kick off the new year at Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs. Jason Boland & the Stragglers take the Seven Bar stage at 9 p.m. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
Since debuting in 1999 with “Pearl Snaps,” the band has matured without taming their refreshing irreverence. The album features songs that won the hearts of fans across the country, including “Somewhere Down in Texas,” “Proud Souls,” “Telephone Romeo” and “If I Ever Get Back to Oklahoma.”
The band’s 2015 album, “Squelch,” debuted on the Top Country Albums chart at No. 11, selling 4,200 the first week. Their most recent record, “Hard Times Are Relative,” was released in mid-2018 and stacks the smart, road-ready outlaw country longtime fans have come to expect, alongside the creative risks that flirt with punk and psychedelic sounds.
For more on Jason Boland & the Stragglers, visit www.thestragglers.com.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111.
