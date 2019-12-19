WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Multiplatinum-selling Mark Wills became a staple in country music with his No. 1 hit “19 Somethin’,” helping ‘70s and ‘80s kids alike remember eight-track tapes and parachute pants, and easily becoming the most-played song of the decade.
The singer-songwriter has delivered some of country music’s most popular songs. On Jan. 23, Wills brings his collection of hits to Seven Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs. The free show begins at 8 p.m. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
Wills has been making country music hits for more than 18 years, and during that time he has released seven studio albums and six compilation albums, and charted 16 Billboard Top 40 hits.
Some favorites from the singer are “Jacob’s Ladder” and “Places I’ve Never Been,” along with many from his “Wish You Were Here” album, including “She’s in Love,” “Back at One” and “I Do (Cherish You).”
The songs “19 Somethin’,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Don’t Laugh at Me” received nominations for Single, Song and Video of the Year by the Country Music Association and were among six of Wills’ singles to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard country charts.
Wills won the Top New Male Vocalist from the Academy of Country Music in 1998 and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in January of 2019.
For more information on Wills, visit www.markwills.com.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111.
