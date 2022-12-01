Shane Smith & The Saints to be at Hard Rock Live in January

TULSA – Shane Smith & The Saints are bringing their tour to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Jan. 21, 2023, at 8 p.m.
Tickets will start at $19.50 and go on sale Dec. 2.
Shane Smith & The Saints released their first album less than a decade ago and has since been delivering high-energy live performances around the country. This summer the quintet, made up of Shane Smith the lyricist/frontman, Bennett Brown the fiddler, Dustin Schaefer the lead guitarist, Chase Satterwhite the bassist, and Zach Stover the drummer, has toured with Whiskey Myers.
Smith, a native of Terrell, Texas, made the move to pursue music full-time in Austin and there he tagged up with his bandmates. He has been compared to many of the Lone Star favorites like Chris Stapleton, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Hayes Carll, and Ryan Bingham.
Just recently, the band has been featured on the hit TV series, “Yellowstone.” Their song “All I See Is You,” was used during season four, and they performed live to kick off the season five premiere with their songs, “Fire in the Ocean,” “Dance the Night Away,” and “Alex.”
Their latest single, “Fire in the Ocean,” was released this past October via Thirty Tigers/Geronimo West. To listen to the song on a variety of streaming services, go to https://orcd.co/fireintheocean.
Shane Smith & The Saints have released three albums – “Coast” in 2013, “Geronimo” in 2015, and “Hail Mary” in 2019.
For more information about Shane Smith & The Saints or to hear their latest music, visit www.shanesmithmusic.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
