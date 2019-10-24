WEST SILOAM SPRINGS - In the past three decades, Shenandoah has charted an astounding 26 hit singles and earned many awards, including a Grammy.
The country stars will perform their legendary hits at Seven Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m., following up at Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.
Both shows are free to the public, and guests must be 21 or older.
Originally created by five youngsters in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, in 1984, Shenandoah has evolved to become one of the most recognized names in country music.
The band has released 10 studio albums, including the back-to-back gold albums "The Road Not Taken" in 1989, and "Extra Mile" in 1990, eight compilation albums and one extended play.
Popular No. 1 hits include "Sunday in the South," "The Church on Cumberland Road," "Two Dozen Roses," "Next to You, Next to Me" and "If Bubba Can Dance (I Can Too)."
In a career full of awards, Shenandoah won the Academy of Country Music 1991 Vocal Group of the Year, Country Music Association Vocal Event of the Year in 1992, and a 1995 Grammy for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for their hit Alison Krauss collaboration, "Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart."
The band's most recent album, "Good News Travels Fast," was released on Daywood Roots Records.
For more information on Shenandoah, visit www.shenandoahband.com.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland is off Highway 64 on Cherokee Boulevard in Roland.
