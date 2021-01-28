CLAREMORE – Shepherd’s Cross is gearing up for three events this February and March. They’ll kick things off with the Winter Barn Sale on Feb. 4-6, then host two Advanced Weaving Retreats on Feb. 12-13 and March 4-6.
The Winter Barn Sale will be in the Tour Barn, 16792 E. 450 Road in Claremore. This indoor, heated event will be held rain or shine from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. This is a huge, multi-family garage sale of donated items. Numerous items are for sale, including appliances, antiques, furniture, wall decor, housewares, DVDs, farm and garden items, children’s games and toys, bedding, office supplies, books, collectibles and clothing. This sale benefits farming missions, starter flocks and wool mills in remote locations around the world. Locally, the sale benefits the rural veterinary outreach.
Photographs of sale items can be found on Facebook during the week of the sale at http://bit.ly/ShepherdsCrossFacebook.
Two Advanced Weaving Retreats will also be held at Shepherd’s Cross. The first, Weaving 201, will be held on Feb. 12-13 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This two-day class will teach participants to weave on a harnessed loom. The cost is $133, fiber included, and attendees will leave with a finished product. Weaving 101 or similar experience is required prior to taking 201.
Weaving 301 is a three-day class held March 4-6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During this class, attendees will learn to weave on a harnessed floor loom. The cost is $233, fiber included, and participants will leave with a finished product. Weaving 201 or a similar experience is required prior to taking weaving 301. Virtual classes are also available.
Guests may bring their own loom or use one of the farm’s looms at no additional charge. They will learn to warp and to weave, completing a sampler scarf or table runner to take home.
Snacks and beverages will be provided at two break times each day. Attendees shpuld bring a lunch each day; a microwave is available. There is a class size minimum of two, and a maximum of six participants. These classes go a degree farther than most, and teach some history of fiber arts, practical technology and are augmented by hands-on learning tools available in the Educational Farm Museum.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/FiberClassDetails.
Shepherd’s Cross is both a Made in Oklahoma company and producer and an Animal Welfare Approved farm. They are also an educational and accredited agritourism facility. In addition to the shop, the farm also hosts a Farm Museum, Bible Garden and a Mini Wool Mill.
The farm is open year-round Tuesday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is closed for major holidays.
