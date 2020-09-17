CLAREMORE — Shepherd’s Cross has been hosting a fall event for three decades, and once again returns with fun for the whole family.
The Pumpkin Festival opens on the first day of fall, Sept. 22, and runs through Nov. 7. Event hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with an additional open date of Monday, Oct. 26.
Shepherd’s Cross Pumpkin Festival is a harvest celebration held at an authentic working farm located just north of Claremore on scenic Route 66. Come to the farm and enjoy the peace of a few hours spent in the country. Enjoy wholesome fun for the entire family, including over 50 activities, a hay maze, festive outdoor and indoor games, farm animal petting barn, farm demonstrations, and fall story time.
The farm’s focus is educational, mingled with fall festive fun. Truckloads of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will be available for purchase, as well as straw bales and cornstalks for fall decorating. There is a wide range of pumpkin prices, starting at 50¢ each. The average pumpkin sells for $5.
This year, the regular walk-through pumpkin patch, game area and hay maze will be open. Pumpkins are sanitized daily, and games are sanitized throughout the day. The suggested donation is $5 per person – but not required. Additionally, personalized game toy bags will be available for purchase.
Walk-through pumpkin patch packages are available for $7, $8 and $10. They include a pumpkin, wagon ride, and take-home fall craft. The pumpkins' size varies with package price and is available while supplies last.
An all new drive-through pumpkin patch will be available this fall. Play games and-or purchase pumpkins from the privacy of your own vehicle. Each paid drive-through game participant will receive a “take-home fun bag,” including toys to play the games from your vehicle, a craft and a pumpkin. Drive-through game participants packages are $7, $8 or $10. The size of pumpkin varies with package price.
Wagon rides in the hay meadow are $6.50 per person; children 2 and under are free. They load up and head out approximately every 30 minutes. Seating is limited to every other seat, and the ride is sanitized throughout the day.
The all new sheep wagon is available for private rides in the pasture. Seating is limited to members of a family or a private small group. A total of 10 seats are available on the ride. The cost to take the sheep wagon out is $70 per trip. The sheep wagon is a covered wagon, reminiscent of the covered wagons that shepherds lived in when out on the trail during pioneer days.
Additional attractions at Shepherd’s Cross include the Farm Museum & Educational Farm Silo, which offers free admission. The Bible Garden is also available for guided or self-guided tours where visitors can see pumpkins growing on the vines. Shepherd’s Shop, a quaint country gift shop, is an event in itself, featuring a host of festive fall, handmade wool and farm-related gifts, and wares from many gifted artisans. The shop is open year round and carries snacks and beverages. They also offer healthy choice foods and grass-fed, grass-finished meats. There are modern indoor restrooms.
This event is made possible by Heart of the Shepherd Inc., a public, nonprofit, 501(c)(3) Christian organization that teaches Biblical references to the harvest, the animals, farming and gardening. Because of their generosity the admission is free and operates by donations.
Shepherd’s Cross is an accredited agritourism facility, a Made in Oklahoma Company, and a Grass Fed Grass Finished, Animal Welfare Certified Farm.
To find out more information about this event, visit the website of the Shepherd’s Cross Pumpkin Festival, www.shepherdscross.com/PumpkinFestivalatShepherdsCross.html.
