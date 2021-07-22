Sheryl Crow to perform at River Spirit's The Cove

Sheryl Crow is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove.
A nine-time Grammy Award recipient, Crow is an American music icon. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven of them charted in the Top 10 and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. In addition to such No. 1 hits as “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” Crow has lofted 40 singles into the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Top 40, Adult Contemporary, Mainstream Top 40 and Hot Country Songs charts, with more No. 1 singles in the Triple A listings than any other female artist.
Crow is known as well for her passionate support of multiple charities, including The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The World Food Program, Feeding America, Adopt A Classroom, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, MusiCares, and the Delta Children’s Home and many other worthy causes.
Crow will perform Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 23
